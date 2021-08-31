Several places of Yangon rocked by explosions

Local residents said they started to hear a series of explosions near the North Oakkala Roundabout at about 5.15 am.

A blast occurred under Hledan Overpass in Kamayut Township at about 5.40 am, locals said.

“In early morning, I heard a loud explosion and saw smoke billowing up,” said a resident.

Moreover, explosions were heard near Yankin Post Office and in South Oakkala Township.

Local residents in Insein Township also said they heard about five explosions between 4.42 am and 5.27 am.

“The explosions were very loud. I even felt the earth shaking,” a resident in the township said.

In Insein Township, explosions were reported at the traffic police office at Pauktawwa traffic lights, another office at Japan Street traffic lights, near Insein Railway Station and at the traffic police office at the BOC traffic lights.