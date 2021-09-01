This U.S. soldier boots were the last on the ground in Afghanistan

Sometime before 11:59 p.m. Monday, he ascended the ramp of a C-17 transport plane with Ross Wilson, the top diplomat in Kabul, officials said, closing the chapter on U.S. involvement in the country's longest war.

Images of Donahue, awash in night-vision green, may become an enduring memory of the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, a 20-year effort that began with toppling the Taliban government and ended with the militants parading onto the airfield soon after the general left. The photos are uncannily symmetrical to some of the earliest depictions of U.S. operations in Afghanistan, including blurry night-vision green videos of Army Rangers jumping onto an airfield a month after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The images are also reminiscent of how the war looked from the perspective of U.S. troops fighting across two decades, often under cover of darkness. Pilots and aircrews watched the rugged terrain in Afghanistan unfold underneath them in hues of green and black, and commandos on nighttime raids searched for targets with the beams of their rifle-mounted infrared lasers, visible only through night-vision devices.