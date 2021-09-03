U.S. could work with Taliban against terrorists, Pentagon says

In other developments, a former U.S. official, international soccer players, U.S. allies and a military veteran have joined forces to try to evacuate young female Afghan soccer players, their coaching staff and their families from Afghanistan.

The group of 133 Afghans, which includes infants, has been seeking to escape the country out of fear of Taliban persecution, according to the Associated Press. The Taliban has banned women from playing sports in the past, although the militants now insist that women's rights will be ensured within an Islamic framework. The players are between 14 and 16 years old.

The group has failed to escape Afghanistan at least five times, including when an Islamic State bombing attack outside Kabul's airport last week prevented the Afghans from boarding a plane, the AP reported. Now, they are moving from location to location, to avoid the Taliban. Their lack of passports or other documentation has hampered their efforts to leave the country.

Robert McCreary, a former White House official during the George W. Bush administration who is working to extract group, said he hopes to create a "protective bubble" around the Afghans. He said he has urged the Taliban to help them leave. Australia, France and Qatar have offered to help as well.

Farkhunda Muhtaj, the Afghan women's soccer team captain now residing in Canada; Kat Khosrowyar, an Iranian American who coached Tehran's U-19 women's team; and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team, have signed up for the effort.

The Biden administration has pledged to persuade the Taliban to provide safe passage to stranded American citizens and vulnerable Afghans hoping to leave.

"The only thing that they had done wrong in the eyes of the Taliban . . . is the fact that they were born girls and . . . had the audacity to dream," said Nic McKinley, a CIA and Air Force veteran who is also involved.

Facebook helped a group of Afghan journalists - along with its employees - flee to Mexico before the last U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan this week.

The Afghans - 175 Facebook employees, activists, journalists and their families, including 75 children - landed in Mexico City on Tuesday, according to Mexico's Foreign Ministry.

"In the process of assisting Facebook employees and close partners leave Afghanistan, we joined an effort to help a group of journalists and their families who were in grave danger," a Facebook spokesman said Thursday. "The journalists have been welcomed in Mexico."

Facebook declined to give further details on the evacuation effort, citing security reasons.

Taliban militants driving American Humvees showcased a lineup of weapons they captured during their blitz across the country at a parade in Kandahar celebrating the withdrawal of U.S. troops.A helicopter with a black-and-white Taliban flag hanging from its side cruised over scores of supporters in the country's second biggest city. A man waved to them from the sky.

Fighters with heavy machine guns stood atop military vehicles left behind after 20 years of war. Dozens of men watched on both sides of the road, some saluting the militants as they passed by.

A fleet of armored SUVs drove in a single file on a highway outside Kandahar, in Agence France-Presse photos on Wednesday from Afghanistan's south, the Taliban's traditional heartland.

The parade comes after Taliban fighters entered a hangar at Kabul airport on Monday night, posing with helicopters minutes after the last U.S. troops took off from the tarmac.

In the weeks since their conquests, Taliban fighters have flaunted the millions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry they captured, though experts say it's not clear if they can maintain and use equipment such as helicopters.

Celebratory gunfire erupted in the sky over the capital after the final aircraft left, ending a chaotic evacuation of more than 110,000 people.

In the days after the U.S. pullout, videos on social media showed Taliban fans carrying coffins wrapped in American, British and French flags at a mock funeral in the eastern city of Khost.

Large crowds were out in the streets for Wednesday's show of force in Kandahar province, where the Taliban formed in 1994 before later ruling the country for five years until 2001.

Now that they are back in power, the militants must contend with governing a country of 39 million facing a wave of displacement and cut off from key sources of funding.

Taliban fighters on Humvee vehicles parade along a road to celebrate after the United States pulled its troops out of Afghanistan, in Kandahar on Sept. 1, 2021.