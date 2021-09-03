Study finds 75% of weather-linked deaths in SW Pacific region are in PH

In its “Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes,” the specialized agency of the United Nations said the majority of the deadliest events in the region from 1970 to 2019 were tropical cyclones that devastated the country, with Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (international name: Haiyan) in 2013 topping the list.

‘Serious disruption’

Globally, the WMO said, there were more than 11,000 disasters attributed to weather, climate and water-related hazards in the 50-year period. These disasters, defined as the “serious disruption” on the function of a community due to hazardous events, have resulted in over 2 million deaths and $3.6 trillion in economic losses.

These translate to a hazard occurring every day on average in the past five decades, taking 115 lives and causing $202 million in losses daily, the WMO said.

While no disaster in the Philippines ranked among the 10 most deadly around the world in the past five decades, it fared highest in the Southwest Pacific region, which included Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.