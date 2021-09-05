Potential Suga successors begin setting board for own LDP presidential bids

On Aug. 26, when the schedule for the election was decided, Kishida announced his intent to run in the race as a rival candidate to Suga.

Kishida had been believed to have an edge over Suga, who has been navigating choppy waters within his party. However, Suga’s decision not to seek re-election has dramatically changed the election calculus, with rumors that even more candidates could join the fray.

“If we don’t change our strategy, Kishida will not be able to make himself stand out,” said one mid-level official within the Kishida faction.

Kono evidently spent Saturday morning drumming up support, calling LDP lawmakers from the House of Representatives dormitory in Tokyo’s Akasaka district.

Suga has suggested that he would back Kono, essentially positioning Kono as a de-facto successor. However, as the vaccine czar, Kono is in charge of the current administration’s highest-priority issue.

An aide close to Kono said: “If Kono stands out too soon after Suga’s announcement, it could invite a negative impression.” For that reason, Kono will have to keep his finger on the pulse of the other party members and wait for the right moment to officially announce his candidacy.

Ishiba will likely take the weekend to weigh whether or not to run in the race. He seems to have spent time analyzing the current situation and other issues Saturday morning at the Akasaka dormitory.

Former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, also has her eye on the presidency.