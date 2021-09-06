USDP says 253 party members, family members and party supporters were murdered in 7 months

They were killed for no apparent reason, and there were also a lot of others who were murdered—members of other parties, security forces, civil servants and public members.

Since having lost the power to form a government due to its unlawful acts including inaccurate voter lists in the multiparty democracy general election held on November 8, 2020, the National League for Democracy (NLD) is opposing the ruling government working in accord with the law in various ways, it pointed out.

They are committing acts every day such as holding protests, creating chaos, pressuring some civil servants to join the civil disobedience movement and disturbing the administrative mechanism by forming the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) with former MPs from the NLD, the National Unity Committee (NUG) and People’s Defence Force (PDF).

Moreover, holding illegal arms, they are threatening or killing opposition party members, military supporters, security forces, administrative personnel, civil servants, monks and non-supporters and vandalizing private- and State-owned buildings, property, roads, bridges and monasteries, the statement said.

During the Covid-19 crisis, mobs in the streets created by the NLD and CRPH encouraged the virus spread and carried out bomb attacks on quarantine centers, hospitals and vaccination centers. And such intent to cause virus infection amounts to terrorizing entire global humanity.