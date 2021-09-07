A website for whistleblowers to expose Texas abortion providers was taken down - again

Prince said Epik would no longer offer its services if the group continues to collect private information about third parties through its digital tip line.

The news of the website's difficulties comes as Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department is exploring "all options" to challenge the restrictive abortion law, which President Joe Biden last week called "almost un-American."

Before the site was taken down, the group has said it gathered submissions after the Texas law went into effect. The law places enforcement in the hands of private residents rather than state officials, deputizing them to sue anyone who performs or aids an abortion after six weeks into a pregnancy - before many women know they are pregnant.

It is unclear how many tips it received were authentic after protesters flooded it with fake submissions. In several TikTok videos, people encouraged others to submit bogus names, including Gov. Greg Abbott, R, who signed the abortion ban into law. People also called for a boycott of GoDaddy, prompting Texas Right to Life to complain about efforts to "deplatform" the group.

"We are not afraid of the mob," Schwartz wrote on the group's website. "Anti-Life activists hate us because we're winning."

The reaction from web hosting companies that have shut down the abortion-whistleblower site mirrors an ongoing battle over inflammatory rhetoric appearing on the largest tech platforms. Several companies have taken aggressive steps to guard against efforts to incite violence. For instance, after the Capitol riot in January, Amazon Web Services cut off the social media site Parler after users glorified the insurrection and violated its terms of service.