Japan steps up self-driving to revive rural areas, help elderly

The "Road to the L4" project aims to popularize advanced mobility services including Level 4 autonomous driving, wherein vehicles can operate without a human at the wheel. It will include demonstrations of the technology to promote acceptance and understanding, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. One of the goals is to help revitalize communities.

"People including the elderly don't have ways to get around in rural areas," said Tatsuki Izawa, an assistant manager in the ministry's autonomous driving division. "If there are city-circular autonomous buses, they will be able to go shopping and have outings."

The government has earmarked about 6 billion yen ($55 million) for developing autonomous-driving services this fiscal year, including for the L4 project, which comes as many elderly Japanese give up driving. Almost 300,000 people aged 75 or over returning their licenses in 2020, according to the National Police Agency. The figure was even higher the previous year.

While companies such as Toyota and NEC are testing highly autonomous vehicles, this will be one of the first Level 4 government projects. One of its goals will be ensuring autonomous vehicles operate safely and effectively where there are other vehicles and humans.

"It's a big challenge" to transition to Level 4 from 3, Izawa said. "We will have to show people, through experiments, that safety can be assured as we're heading into a technologically tough area."