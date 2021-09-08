Hyundai Motor vows to make hydrogen cars as cheap as EVs

Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the e-Bogie is a four-wheeled trailer drone that can be loaded with containers. On a single charge, the autonomous robot will be able to travel 1,000 kilometers, something no EV can do.



With the e-Bogie, Hyundai Motor aims to take the initiative in the global light commercial vehicle market, where 7 million unit sales are projected per year by 2030.



In addition, Hyundai Motor debuted its hydrogen-powered sports car, the Vision FK, letting the world know of its ambition to challenge passenger EVs. Able to go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in less than four seconds, the Vision FK offers a maximum driving range of 600 kilometers.

In keeping with the vision to provide hydrogen everywhere by 2040, Chung showcased a portable hydrogen charging station as a solution to the nation’s weak hydrogen infrastructure.



The H Moving Station, a giant truck equipped with hydrogen chargers, can travel anywhere and provide refueling services in areas with limited hydrogen charging stations.



During a Q&A session, Kim Sae-hoon, executive vice president and head of the fuel cell center at Hyundai Motor, suggested that small ships would be one of the first sectors where fuel cells would be used outside the automotive industry.



“Fuel cells have difficulties in dissipating the heat, because they operate at 70-80 degrees Celsius. So we always have a problem of cooling. I met a lot of (ship) companies and asked about how they dissipate heat. They say, ‘Don’t worry. We have a lot of seawater and river water,’” Kim said.



Asked when Hyundai Motor expects to achieve operating profit in the hydrogen business, Kim said, “I hope it happens by 2040.”



As to when the Xcient -- a heavy-duty truck that Hyundai Motor has so far exported only to Switzerland -- will be available in the Korean market, Chung said domestic mass production would kick off in the first half of next year.



Hyundai Motor will display its cutting-edge hydrogen technologies at the H2 Mobility+Energy Show, which will be held from Wednesday to Saturday at the country’s largest convention center, Kintex, northwest of Seoul in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



According to the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative of leading energy, transport, industry and investment companies, hydrogen energy will account for 18 percent of global energy demand by 2050, with a market worth $2.5 trillion. The popularization of hydrogen energy will also help cut carbon emissions by more than 6 billion tons a year while creating over 30 million new jobs.



By Kim Byung-wook