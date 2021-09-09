Korea’s race to vaccinate 70% of population with first dose nears finish line

The upcoming Chuseok marks the first major national holiday after the vaccine program kicked off in February, with the government seeking to permit more social distancing-free family gatherings and celebrations.



The government is mulling a “phased return to normalcy” after passing the vaccine milestone.



Speaking at Tuesday’s government COVID-19 response meeting, Vice Minister of Health Kang Do-tae said that by the end of next four weeks of “intensive” social distancing, Korea may be able to move on to a more normal life, assisted by a wide vaccine coverage.



“The next four weeks will be a turning point for Korea,” he said.



The vice minister said the addition of 1.3 million Moderna doses was “more than the initially negotiated amount,” and said the boost in supplies is “expected to expedite Korea’s push for getting to the vaccine goal before Chuseok comes around.”



But the rush to deliver as many first doses as possible is met with concerns that not enough will remain for second doses, as it is not clear whether deliveries will arrive as planned next month or the rest of this month.



On exhausting current supplies for handing out first doses, Hong Jeong-ik, heading the national COVID-19 vaccination planning committee, said last week Korea did not have contingency plans for supplies falling short by the time first-dose recipients are due their seconds.