Hun Sen pushes GMS to invest in digital base

The GMS consists of China – where the river’s waters originate – and the other countries which the Mekong flows through: Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Hun Sen made the remarks as he chaired the seventh GMS conference on September 9, which was held virtually due to the pandemic. He said digital connectivity is at the core of cooperative efforts within the GMS.

He said digital infrastructure can ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the socio-economy in the post-Covid-19 recovery context.

“Cambodia urges GMS members to focus on digital infrastructure development, economic integration and improving workforce skills in line with Industry 4.0 demands to keep the region competitive,” he said, referring to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Hun Sen also pushed for forward progress on the development of smart cities, the adoption of clean energy and greener logistics, the mobilisation of resources and finance,and increased partnership between the public and private sectors as a key mechanism to ease ongoing financial hardships.

“I believe that our common efforts [for economic growth] must be undertaken in a timely manner and done responsibly in order to ensure a smooth trade supply chain, increased investment, renewed tourism and good public health in the region,” he said.

Hun Sen also praised China for supplying Covid-19 vaccines to countries in the region. He also thanked other countries and the international community for providing vaccines to Cambodia, such as those donated through the World Health Organisation-led Covax Facility or directly via bilateral agreements.