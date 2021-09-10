Laos launches herbal cure for Covid-19 as new cases in Asean surge

Asean reported 80,238 new cases, higher than Wednesday’s 70,045, but deaths were lower at 1,388 from Wednesday’s 1,920.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 10.76 million, while the death toll climbed to 238,896.

Cambodia reported 589 new cases and 20 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 97,524 with 2,007 deaths.

The Phnom Penh administration office announced the extension of disease control measures in the city for another 14 days, until September 23, to curb the spread of Covid-19. These measures include a ban on public gathering of more than 15 people and sales of alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, Laos' Institute of Traditional Medicine announced that it has researched the process of producing herbal medications in capsule form, which are now being used to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

Medical personnel in Laos are already treating some 450 Covid-19 patients using herbal medicines in capsules in the provinces of Champasak and Savannakhet. The capsules that contain green chiretta (Fah Talai Jone), fish mint and finger root have proved to be effective in the treatment of respiratory diseases, particularly Covid-19.