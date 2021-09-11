Josh Bell homers in return to Pittsburgh, but Nats bullpen blows another lead

On Friday, Bell headed in the opposite direction, to the visitor's clubhouse with his Washington Nationals' teammates for the opener in the three-game series. The journey was just a little bit awkward.

"It's my first time walking through this tunnel," Bell, who joined the Nationals this past offseason, said while standing in front of the visitor's dugout roughly 90 minutes prior to first pitch. "First time being in that clubhouse."

Bell was far more comfortable at the plate, sparking the Nationals (58-83) to a two-run lead with a homer in the sixth. The bullpen, however, doomed Washington again in a 4-3 loss after Ke'Bryan Hayes singled to drive in the decisive run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, wasting a strong start from Josh Rogers.

Well before the collapse that unfolded when relievers Patrick Murphy and Alberto Baldonado failed to record the final three outs, Bell had blasted a solo shot off Pirates reliever Sam Howard on an 0-1 fastball that sailed over the wall in left center. It was the switch hitter's 26th homer, matching his second-most in a season.

In 2019, Bell set his personal mark for homers with 37 while playing 143 games with the Pirates. He also had career highs of 116 RBIs, 94 runs and 146 hits with a .277 batting average, on the way to being named an all-star for the first and only time in his career.