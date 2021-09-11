Curtis Samuel placed on injured reserve, will be eligible to return after three games

It's unclear when Samuel first suffered the injury, but he has dealt with it since at least early June, forcing him to miss minicamp and later training camp and the preseason. He also spent 10 days on the covid-19/reserve list early in training camp, which Coach Ron Rivera said set him back in his recovery.

Samuel returned to practice for the first time Monday and participated on a limited basis in pads. But at the team's subsequent practice Wednesday, Samuel ran only a few individual drills before walking over toward the sideline in apparent discomfort. He was formally listed as a nonparticipant on the team's practice report both Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're just trying to take a little bit of pressure off of him in terms of his rehab program," Rivera told reporters Friday. "Having been put on the covid list at one time I think set him back in terms of his opportunity to rehab and get himself ready to go for the year. So we want to create this opportunity and take advantage of it and really let him focus on getting healthy before he has to start worrying about playing."

Rivera indicated that Samuel's time on IR is expected to be short term. Per the NFL's modified IR rules, Samuel has to miss three games before he is eligible to return to practice, which would be Sept. 27 for Washington, following its Week 3 game at Buffalo. If Samuel is designated for return, the team would have 21 days to decide to activate him or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season.