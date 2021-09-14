Thai-Lao businesses launch “Flash Laos”, enter e-commerce in CLMV countries

Customers will be able to deliver parcels between Thailand and Vientiane to support the growth of E-Commerce business, boost the economies of Laos and Thailand, and seamlessly connect.
Flash Express Co., Ltd. is a Thai full service logistics provider, and the first Thai start-up to become an international unicorn under the direction of its CEO, Mr Komsan Lee. Mr Komsan said the expansion of Flash services to Laos is a source of pride for the Thai start-up, expanding a full service logistics business in CLMV with a strong strategic partner, AIF Group Laos.
“We will be partners in both land and air full logistics service providers. Through an economic and social study of the CLMV market, Flash foresees an opportunity for full service logistics to neighbouring countries, being well prepared in terms of labour and resources.
Moreover, the Thai government is continuously developing infrastructure between Thailand and neighbouring countries, which will be an opportunity and good direction for logistics businesses.”
Mr Komsan added that from a successful business model of Flash Express in Thailand and technology that has been developed over the past three years, the company is now ready to launch “Flash Laos” a full logistics service by land and air with the same concept used in Thailand.
The concept is the first and only express logistics service provider that operates 365 days a year.
“We will also provide booking in advance via the Flash Express Application where customers can prebook a delivery service, from in-person pick up, receiving parcels, tracking, to checking the service fee by themselves,” Mr Komsan said.
Cooperation between Flash Express and the AIF Group Laos will have two main parts. The first part, “Flash Laos”, will provide logistics services from Thailand to Vientiane.
The second part will be the key cooperation of both companies, expanding the service to cover all parts of Laos. In addition, the second part will include a cross-border logistics service between Thailand and Laos to support customer demand for B2B, B2C, and C2C.
The second part of the venture will be launched in November 2021 and Flash Laos will recruit new local business partners with the concept of house opening as a parcel pick up. This will provide jobs and income opportunities for our Lao partners, Mr Komsan said.
Chairman of the AIF Group Laos, Mr Rithikone Phoummasack, said “We are pleased to partner with the first Thai unicorn and rely on both the AIF Group and Flash Thailand’s expertise to bring best practices and ease cross-border deliveries for the fast-growing Lao logistics industry.”
“Flash Laos, a fully integrated digital service provider, will help support the continuous growth of our E-Commerce division, already bolstered by the recent integration of a local marketplace platform within the group’s activities,” Mr Rithikone emphasised.
“The strategic venture further enhances our capacity to deliver superior digital services and better serve Laos’ fast-growing consumer base,” he added, “and leverages AIF Group’s strong understanding and expertise of the Lao and regional markets to enable local consumers to seamlessly exchange goods between Thailand and Laos.”
About Flash Express Thailand Flash
Express (Thailand) Company Limited is a Thai full service logistics provider, and is the first Thai start-up to become an international unicorn under the concept “In mind, In delivery”.
The company was established in 2018 by Mr Komsan Lee, the Chief Executive Officer and the management team and Thai officers. It is the first express service provider to implement a policy of receiving free parcels at the front door (Door-to-Door Service) and is available 365 days a year.
Flash Express is a subsidiary of the Flash Group, a Thai-based fully integrated E-Commerce service provider. Flash Logistics services include large-scale transportation, Flash Fulfillment, product warehousing, and financial services (Flash Money/Flash Pay).
About AIF Group Laos
AIF Group is one of the biggest and the most dynamic business groups in Laos, employing more than 3,000 workers from 17 countries. The group’s core business activities include Banking & Financial Services; Energy Utilities; Construction, Property & Infrastructure Development; E-Commerce, Telecom & Technology Services; Trading; as well as Agriculture, with operations in Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Singapore.
Published : September 14, 2021
