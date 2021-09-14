Thai-Lao businesses launch “Flash Laos”, enter e-commerce in CLMV countries

Customers will be able to deliver parcels between Thailand and Vientiane to support the growth of E-Commerce business, boost the economies of Laos and Thailand, and seamlessly connect.

Flash Express Co., Ltd. is a Thai full service logistics provider, and the first Thai start-up to become an international unicorn under the direction of its CEO, Mr Komsan Lee. Mr Komsan said the expansion of Flash services to Laos is a source of pride for the Thai start-up, expanding a full service logistics business in CLMV with a strong strategic partner, AIF Group Laos.

“We will be partners in both land and air full logistics service providers. Through an economic and social study of the CLMV market, Flash foresees an opportunity for full service logistics to neighbouring countries, being well prepared in terms of labour and resources.

Moreover, the Thai government is continuously developing infrastructure between Thailand and neighbouring countries, which will be an opportunity and good direction for logistics businesses.”

Mr Komsan added that from a successful business model of Flash Express in Thailand and technology that has been developed over the past three years, the company is now ready to launch “Flash Laos” a full logistics service by land and air with the same concept used in Thailand.