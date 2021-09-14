CARAT exercise helps Thailand and US expand maritime partnership

"The exercise demonstrated the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to ensuring a free and open maritime security environment," the US said.

In order to mitigate the risk of Covid-19, CARAT included virtual exercises and at-sea training in the Gulf of Thailand that minimised direct contact between participating forces.

“The 27th iteration of CARAT Thailand represents the longstanding partnership between the Royal Thai Government, the United States, and our like-minded allies and partners,” said Captain Tom Ogden, commander, Destroyer Squadron (Desron) 7.

“Our ability to sail our ships and operate aircraft together as a unified force in a manner that minimised Covid-19 risk is a testament to our alliance and showcased both the mutual trust between and operational capability of both our nations,” Ogden said.

The two countries demonstrated their ability to work together by practising helicopter landings and search and rescue exercises and testing communications as ships sailed together in complex manoeuvres, he added.