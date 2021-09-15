South Korea fines Google for abusing smartphone dominance

Google responded by saying Android has accelerated innovation -- including among Korean companies -- and improved the user experience, and that it will appeal the decision. "The KFTC's decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers," the company said in a statement.

"It shows the KFTC is taking action after years of sitting on the fence," said Tom Kang, research director at Counterpoint. "It has made the verdict that Google enjoys monopoly power so the regulator will continue to monitor and fine the company and other internet giants like it. It's a big win for increased competition."

The new measures from the KFTC are intended to spur competition by freeing companies to create so-called forks of Android -- versions built from the same basic building blocks but modified to suit the manufacturer's aims, such as targeting different device classes or use cases -- without fear of punitive measures from Google.

"The Fair Trade Commission's action was not limited to mobile devices, but corrective measures included emerging smart device-related areas such as smart watches and smart TVs," Chairperson Joh Sung-wook said in a briefing on Tuesday. "Therefore, we expect that new innovations will occur as some competitive pressures in this area are activated."