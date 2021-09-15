Pharmaceutical companies race to develop oral drugs for COVID

If a patient can recover quickly by taking such drugs in the early stages of the disease, the coronavirus could be treated as a common infection like the flu.

■ High hopes

“The final trial data for the oral drug under development will be available in September or October,” Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura said at a press conference on Sept. 3. “We hope to see an application filed soon [by the pharmaceutical company] and provide it to the public as soon as possible.”

At the peak of the fifth wave, the number of infected people resting or receiving treatment at home exceeded 130,000 nationwide due to the overwhelming pressure on the medical system. In some cases, patients could not be admitted to hospitals and their treatment was delayed, resulting in serious illness.

If a highly effective drug becomes available that can be easily stored and transported, and taken at home in mild cases, it could end the pandemic. The competition for development is increasingly heated.

A leading contender is U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. with its experimental drug molnupiravir. This drug is in the final stages of international clinical trials in countries such as the United States, Britain and Japan, and the trial data is expected to be released in September or October.