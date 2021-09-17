InPics: 3 dead, 60 injured in 6.0-magnitude Sichuan earthquake

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 16, 2021 shows debris on a street after earthquake in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

An armed police medic treats an injured woman at a relocation site in Fuji Township, Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

An emergency lane is established to ensure quick passage of disaster relief vehicles at an expressway toll station in Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)

Evacuated people are seen at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Rescuers transfer an elderly man to a safe location after an earthquake in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Evacuated people rest at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Evacuated people rest and dine at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Evacuated people arrive at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Rescuers prepare to set up tents in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021.