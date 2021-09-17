InPics: 3 dead, 60 injured in 6.0-magnitude Sichuan earthquake

Among those hospitalized, three were seriously injured, according to the city's emergency management bureau.
China Earthquake Administration has dispatched a work team to guide on-site disaster relief work. A total of 890 commanders and fighters from nearby fire-fighting and rescue brigades have been mobilized, while another 4,600 rescue workers are on standby.
More than 6,900 affected residents have been relocated, and over 10,000 people have been shifted to temporary shelters as of early Thursday morning, according to the local government.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake occurred at 4:33 a.m. The epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.
Photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 16, 2021 shows debris on a street after earthquake in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)
An armed police medic treats an injured woman at a relocation site in Fuji Township, Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)
An emergency lane is established to ensure quick passage of disaster relief vehicles at an expressway toll station in Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Xinhua)
Evacuated people are seen at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
Rescuers transfer an elderly man to a safe location after an earthquake in Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
Evacuated people rest at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
Evacuated people rest and dine at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
Evacuated people arrive at a temporary relocation site after an earthquake in Jiaming Township of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
Rescuers prepare to set up tents in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 16, 2021.
