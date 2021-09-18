Mystics flop against Liberty with playoff spot on the line

Cloud's smile can light up a room, but her fury is never far away. A 91-80 loss to the New York Liberty in a game that would have clinched a playoff berth brought out the anger.

Washington (12-19) still can clinch the final playoff spot with a win against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday because it holds a tiebreaker against the Los Angeles Sparks (12-19). A loss eliminates the Mystics because the Liberty (12-20) now holds the tiebreaker over Washington.

"We didn't handle business tonight," Cloud said. "We didn't come in ready to play. We didn't come in ready for the game scheme. And we didn't buy in completely. That's frustrating when our season is on the line.

"I think we made them look like all-stars."

The Mystics walked onto the floor Friday as the veteran team that had missed the playoffs just once since 2013. They had four days to prepare for a win-and-you're-in showdown against the Liberty. That did not show during the 40 minutes of game time.

The young Liberty had lost eight straight, a streak that cost it control of its destiny as their season spiraled out of control. New York, however, was the more poised and focused team as it built a 20-point first-half lead that got as high as 24 early in the second half.

The Liberty was efficient all night, shooting 51.6% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range. The team knocked down seven first-half 3s en route to setting the WNBA single-season record with 321.

Natasha Howard finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for New York. Sabrina Ionescu ran the show all night with 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and Sami Whitcomb added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rebecca Allen helped put the Mystics in a hole with three first-half baskets from behind the arc.