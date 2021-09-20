Australia says France knew it had deep and grave concerns about its submarines before U.S. deal

Morrison was pushing back on criticism from France that it left the country in the lurch by secretly negotiating the new three-nation pact, called AUKUS, even as he acknowledged only telling France about the new deal on the day it was announced.

"I think they would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack Class submarine was not going to meet our strategic interests," Morrison told reporters Sunday.

"This is an issue that had been raised by me directly some months ago and we continued to talk those issues through, including by defense ministers and others."

France recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States - and lashed out at Australia's "treason" - in the fray that has escalated tensions among allies.

The Biden administration's surprise decision to share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with Australia also prompted a swift backlash from China - the apparent target of the pact announced Wednesday by Biden, Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Under the previous $66 billion deal with Paris inked in 2016, Australia would have purchased 12 French diesel-powered submarines.