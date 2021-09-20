The world tallest populace is shrinking, and scientists want to know why

At just over 6 feet for men and about 5-foot-6 for women, the Dutch are still the world's tallest population. But the growth that has seen the country to the top of global height charts for decades appears to have ground to a halt.

"In the course of the last century we have become taller and taller, but since 1980 the growth has stopped," government statisticians said Friday in a report on the findings written in Dutch.

Dutch women born in 2001 are, on average, more than half an inch shorter than those born in 1980, while for men the decline is 0.39 of an inch, or 1 centimeter.

The statisticians said the decrease relates partly to "the increased immigration of shorter new population groups and the children born from them in the Netherlands."

Still, that doesn't account for why growth also stagnated in the generations in which both parents were born in the Netherlands or in the generations in which all four grandparents were born in the Netherlands. "Men without a migration background did not get any taller, and women without a migration background show a downward trend," the statisticians added.