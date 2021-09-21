[Cambodia] Chinese may be first in tourism revival: PM

Cambodia Chinese Tour Guide Association (CCTGA) president Tea Kileng told The Post on September 19 that CCTGA members were raring to return to work and welcome back international visitors, especially those hailing from China.

This brings tourism employers’ gruelling nearly two-year wait to a close, he enthused, noting that a sizeable portion have been forced to look into alternative ways to earn a living.

"We are ready to welcome [Chinese] tourists to Cambodia, although we do not think there will be many at this first stage," he conceded.

He shared that virtually all CCTGA members have been vaccinated, noting that they had numbered 827 before Covid-19 struck.

Cambodia Association of Travel Agents president Chhay Sivlin said the private sector was eager for as early a reopening as possible to allow vaccinated foreign travellers to once more explore and experience the Kingdom.

And as Thailand and Vietnam trial partial, restricted border reopening schemes, Sivlin warns that Cambodia will lose prospective visitors to the neighbouring countries if plans to open are left on the backburner for too long.