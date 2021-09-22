Asean sees almost 62,000 new Covid cases

Vietnam reported 11,692 new cases and 240 deaths on Tuesday, with cumulative cases in the country being 707,436 patients and a total 17,545 deaths so far.

Non-essential services, including hair salons and restaurants, across the capital Hanoi resumed on Tuesday as the city eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Food and drink establishments have been permitted to reopen for takeaways and delivery services only and must close before 9pm each day. Other daily life services including traditional markets and stores selling stationery and textbooks also reopened.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Health Ministry aims to inoculate 80 per cent of eligible children before school reopens in 2022, after it revealed that 67 students died from Covid-19 this year compared to six in 2020.

Statistics also showed an increasing trend of infections among those up to 18 years old in the country.

Malaysia reported 15,759 new cases and 301 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases to 2,127,934 patients and a total 23,744 deaths.