China’s GDP forecast to hover above 8 percent

The forecast made by the Manila-based development bank on Wednesday was unchanged from its projection in April. However, the ADB lowered the GDP growth forecast for developing Asia, which groups 46 developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region that are members of the bank, to 7.1 percent this year, down from the prediction of 7.3 percent in April.

"We would expect a more protracted recovery in household consumption (in China), while at the same time, this would be compensated by higher infrastructure investment and ongoing good export performance," said Dominik Peschel, head of the economics unit for the ADB resident mission in China.

Economists at the bank expect household demand in China to further recover gradually, and this should also help the services sector.

"We think people will travel more and demand more services once the COVID situation is fully under control and the restrictions have been lifted," Peschel said.

China's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is in good shape, showing the strong resilience and vigorous dynamics of the economy, said Liu Qiao, dean of the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University.