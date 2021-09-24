iPhones may need redesign as EU pushes for common charger

The European Commission said Thursday it wants a single type of charging port to be used for all smartphones and tablets as well as equipment such as cameras, some headphones, portable speakers and handheld video consoles.

"With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary," said Thierry Breton, the EU's industry chief, in an emailed statement. "We are putting an end to that."

Apple opposes a standard connector, saying it risks hurting innovation that can bring more energy efficient products to the market. The draft legislation adds to intense pressure from the EU in recent years with antitrust probes into its app store and payment system adding to a legal row over a massive back-tax order.

Apple is "concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it," according to an emailed statement. The Cupertino, California-based company said it "deeply cares about the customer experience" and shares the commission's "commitment to protecting the environment."