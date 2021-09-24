Japan likely to decide Monday on ending state of emergency

Nationwide, new infection numbers and hospital bed occupancy rates have improved significantly, so the government is considering letting the emergency end for many municipalities.

As of Tuesday, the occupancy rate of hospital beds for critical COVID-19 cases has fallen below the threshold for stage 4 in all 19 prefectures except Tokyo, according to the Cabinet Secretariat. The severest level of stage 4 is the usual basis for declaring a state of emergency related to the novel coronavirus.

“As long as the occupancy rate of hospital beds goes down, we can fully end the emergency,” a senior government official said.

Some people are cautious about ending the emergency in Okinawa and other prefectures where the number of newly infected people or those undergoing treatment remains high. The government plans to make the decision after hearing the opinions of experts.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed the infection situation with relevant ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, ahead of his visit to the United States from Thursday to Sunday.