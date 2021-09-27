Singapore tightens restrictions amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Asean countries reported 63,014 new cases on Sunday, higher than Saturday’s 59,202, with 712 deaths, lower than the previous day’s 758.

Total caseload in the region rose to over 11.89 million and the death toll to 258,776.

Singapore has tightened restrictions to slow the exponential rise in Covid-19 cases by reducing public gatherings from five people to two persons from Monday until October 24, except for people from the same family. This restriction will apply to outdoor dining as well as use of taxis and personal cars.

The government has also urged people to work from home while businesses that require working at jobsites or offices must perform testing using antigen method every week. Elders over 60 were asked to refrain from attending religious ceremonies even if they have received two jabs of vaccine.

Meanwhile, police in Malaysia have issued a warning about fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates as the economy gradually opens up to those vaccinated.

More businesses in Malaysia, such as restaurants, hair salons and retailers, are now demanding proof of vaccination before allowing entry. Those who are fully vaccinated can also vacation in Langkawi and pray at houses of worship.

Police have warned that any activity connected to forging digital vaccination certificates is a serious offence punishable with a maximum seven-year jail term and RM100,000 (approx. Bt800,000) fine. At least 10 individuals have been charged in court with falsifying vaccination certificates and selling them online at around RM200-1,500 each (Bt1,600-12,000).