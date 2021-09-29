[Bhutan] No local Covid-19 cases for 45 straight days

He said: “It’s been a while since we have had to face some potentially dangerous variants of the virus like the Delta variant. Also, because the number of new cases is on the decline, these are some good signs in these difficult times.”

However, he added that there were still a few countries where the rate of daily new cases is still on the rise. “These countries also have very poor vaccine coverage and are struggling to contain the outbreaks,” he said, adding that as the transmission of the virus escalates in these countries, the risk of potentially dangerous variants like the Delta developing was very likely. “If a new variant of concern should emerge, it would be from one of these countries. So no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

The clinical microbiologist said that the Covid-19 situation in India has also been improving compared to its situation at the beginning of the year.

According to a WHO report, there has been a gradual decline in the number of new cases in India. In the past week (September 15-21), as compared to the previous week (September 8-14), there was a seven percent drop in the number of new cases in India.

However, some of the experts are already warning of an ‘imminent’ third wave of the pandemic in the Indian subcontinent sometime next month. Observers say, given the unpredictable nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the relaxations that have come about in India, a third wave is inevitable.

“A surge in cases in India has a direct impact on Bhutan. One of the longest outbreaks in the country earlier this year was a direct result of the second wave in India,” said a health official.