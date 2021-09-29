Xi unveils plan to turn China into talent hub

He unveiled the nation's goals in this area over the next 15 years. By 2025, China will see a sharp increase in spending on research and development, secure important progress in developing a leading force in scientific and technological innovation, bring together more top scientists and have a large number of talented people in core technologies.

China will establish a talent system in keeping with high-quality growth and have stronger appeal to high-caliber talent globally by 2030. By 2035, China aims to rank among the world's top nations in terms of being a strategic force in science and technology and have high-caliber talent, he said.

The president proposed building a leading area for high-caliber talent in Beijing, Shanghai and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, saying that the nation's high-quality resources should prioritize support for a group of national laboratories and new research institutions.

China will launch an international, big science plan to offer a leading innovation platform for talent, he said.

In deepening the institutional reform for talent development, Xi highlighted the need to give play to the role of employers in training and bringing in talented people and enabling them to fulfill their potential.

Scientists must be given greater say in deciding what technological routes to take, allocation of funds and resources, he said, adding that it is equally important to ensure that scientific and research programs can yield outcomes.

Xi urged stronger efforts to train scientists and enable them to play a more important role, adding that it is important to find more scientific workers with broad horizons, strong foresight and judgment.

The role of national laboratories, research institutions, high-level universities and leading tech companies must be amplified to develop a large number of leading scholars and innovation teams, he said.

The nation must focus the strength of its talent policies on young specialists while enabling them to take major responsibility, he added.

China, with the world's biggest higher-education system, is capable of training a large number of high-caliber talented people, giving rise to leading scholars, he said.

Higher-education institutions, especially top universities, must play a major role in training talented people in the areas of fundamental research, with measures to develop a host of training bases in fundamental science, he said.

Xi also underlined the need to give rise to more philosophers, social scientists and artists, saying that stronger measures must be taken to enhance international exchanges of talent.

He called for special policies to be adopted for talented people in short supply and the establishment of a trust-based mechanism to enable them to play their roles.