Myanmar military extends ceasefire period for five more months

There are totaling 15 facts in the military's announcement. Some facts are the military announced the statements on ceasefire and perpetual peace 20 times from December 21st of 2018 to September 27th . During the period of more than two years and nine months, the Tatmadaw built a ceasefire and perpetual peace.

Moreover, the announcement reported that not only the meeting between the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar affairs but also some EAOs welcomed the further urging of the ceasefire. The government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has ceased the firing. Vaccination for prevention of COVID-19 is being undertaken for the people residing in the EAOs areas, people from internally displaced person camps and Bengalis in Rakhine State.