LDP presidential candidates’ views ahead of Wednesday’s election

The candidates are Taro Kono, 58, administrative and regulatory reform minister; Fumio Kishida, 64, former LDP Policy Research Council chairperson; Sanae Takaichi, 60, former internal affairs and communications minister; and Seiko Noda, 61, LDP executive acting secretary general.

The need to restart nuclear power plants is a view shared by all four candidates vying to become the party president and next prime minister. Sharp differences among the hopefuls emerge, however, over the country’s overall energy policy.

While the four agree that nuclear power plants should be restarted, Kono has a negative view on building new plants. He has been the only candidate to mention the need to review the nuclear fuel cycle in which spent nuclear fuel is reused.

“We should end [the nuclear fuel cycle] as soon as possible,” he has said.