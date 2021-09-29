Manny Pacquiao officially retires: ‘My time as a boxer is over’

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA

— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

In what turned out to be his swan song, Pacquiao was upset by Cuban Yordenis Ugas in August in Las Vegas.

Despite the stunning loss, Pacquiao’s legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it has long been cemented.

Pacquiao is boxing’s only eight-division champion. He won his first world title as a flyweight in 1998, three years after making his debut as a scrawny 16-year-old.

In 2001, Pacquiao made his United States debut as a replacement fighter and scored a scintillating win over the favored Lehlo Ledwaba to claim the IBF super bantamweight crown.