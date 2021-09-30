Among 53 countries, Philippines falls at bottom in COVID-19 resilience report

In a Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking report published Tuesday, the Philippines is at the bottom of the list with a score of 40.2.

This is one rank lower in the previous report published in June 2021 where the Philippines ranked 52 out of 53 countries.

Other Southeast Asian countries joined the Philippines at the bottom of the list — Indonesia with a score of 52.4, Thailand with 47.6, Malaysia with 44.1, and Vietnam with 43.7.

“Southeast Asian economies continue to populate the Ranking’s bottom rungs in September, with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines the last five. While the region’s outbreak may have peaked, their export-reliant economies are still struggling from the hit,” Bloomberg said.

Indicators used in the report include vaccination coverage, severity of lockdowns and restrictions, progress on restarting travel and easing border curbs, case fatality rate, and the overall mortality throughout the pandemic.