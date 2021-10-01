Thu, October 14, 2021

Asean reported over 57,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.1 million across Southeast Asia, with 57,162 new cases reported on Thursday (September 30), higher than Wednesday’s tally at 51,740. New deaths are at 836, decreasing from Wednesday’s number of 906. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 262,603.

AirAsia airline in Indonesia will resume flights from October onward thanks to decreasing new cases of Covid-19 in the country. The airline will fly from Jakarta to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur twice a week and from Jakarta to Bali four times a week. Indonesia reported 1,690 new cases and 113 deaths on Thursday, brining cumulative cases in the country to 4,215,104 patients and total 141,939 deaths.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal government workers. Currently vaccination is voluntary in the nation, but the Public Service Department said on Thursday that all federal staff must be vaccinated to ensure smooth delivery of public services. All staff must complete their vaccination by the end of October, unless they are exempt due to medical reasons.

Nearly 62% of Malaysia’s 33 million people are fully vaccinated. New daily infections have dipped by nearly half from its peak of more than 24,000 last month. Malaysia has registered 2.23 million confirmed infections and more than 26,000 confirmed deaths.

