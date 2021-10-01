Asean reported over 57,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Meanwhile, Malaysia will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal government workers. Currently vaccination is voluntary in the nation, but the Public Service Department said on Thursday that all federal staff must be vaccinated to ensure smooth delivery of public services. All staff must complete their vaccination by the end of October, unless they are exempt due to medical reasons.

Nearly 62% of Malaysia’s 33 million people are fully vaccinated. New daily infections have dipped by nearly half from its peak of more than 24,000 last month. Malaysia has registered 2.23 million confirmed infections and more than 26,000 confirmed deaths.