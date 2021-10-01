Asean reported over 57,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

AirAsia airline in Indonesia will resume flights from October onward thanks to decreasing new cases of Covid-19 in the country. The airline will fly from Jakarta to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur twice a week and from Jakarta to Bali four times a week. Indonesia reported 1,690 new cases and 113 deaths on Thursday, brining cumulative cases in the country to 4,215,104 patients and total 141,939 deaths.
Meanwhile, Malaysia will make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal government workers. Currently vaccination is voluntary in the nation, but the Public Service Department said on Thursday that all federal staff must be vaccinated to ensure smooth delivery of public services. All staff must complete their vaccination by the end of October, unless they are exempt due to medical reasons.
Nearly 62% of Malaysia’s 33 million people are fully vaccinated. New daily infections have dipped by nearly half from its peak of more than 24,000 last month. Malaysia has registered 2.23 million confirmed infections and more than 26,000 confirmed deaths.
Published : October 01, 2021
