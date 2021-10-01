HCM City food and beverage businesses say fully prepared for reopening

In HCM City four stores has opened by Thursday.

“The stores in HCM City are doing great. Of course there are difficulties and challenges … but most importantly we are now able to serve our customers their regular cup of coffee after such a long period of closure.

“I learnt that customers in HCM City are also very happy to be able to enjoy a cup of Starbucks every day now.

“We did have some difficulties, but it was not just us. It was because of the limited availability of drivers at food delivery services.”

Starbucks has, like all others, been tremendously impacted by this wave of COVID-19, she said.

“I do not know anyone who was not affected, even in essential areas such as medicines. None of us expected such a long period of social distancing. It is very difficult to plan when you do not even know what will happen within 12 hours.

“But I am confident the Government has learned – as we all have – how to be ready. We have observed, lived and learned.”

Speaking to Viet Nam News, a Gongcha Vietnam spokesperson said as of Wednesday the company has opened eight of its 22 outlets in HCM City.

All its staff are vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19, he said.

Though it had zero income during social distancing it still had to repay bank loans and rent, which were enormous, he said.

The company is not sure how long it can "go on" on its own but would do its best to maintain the brand and business, he said.

Chuk Chuk, a new food and beverage brand belonging to KIDO Group, recently became one of the first in the industry to resume operations.

It has been receiving orders for drinks and foods on its facebook fanpage, online channel and a number of delivery apps.

Taking advantage of social distancing, it has created products with a difference to stand out in the competitive food and beverages market, it said.

"We always have to have flexible plans based on the market situation,” Tran Le Nguyen, general director of KIDO Group, said.

“Faced with the pandemic, we set up our own COVID response team and created internal regulations to control the epidemic within the company.

“This is to help KIDO Group and its member companies continue to move ahead safely in the long term.”

He said his company expects there would be three phases in adapting to the new normal.

The first would last until the end of October when social distancing is fully eased, the second would be from November to the middle of January next year, and the third period would be after January 15 when all business and services are allowed to open without restrictions, he said.

Chuk Chuk’s plans would dovetail with these phases, he said.

In the first, it would focus on online channels, and delivery would be done through apps like ShopeeFood, Grab and LoShip, he said.

It would also sell on its own website and hotline and deliver using shippers, he said.

The company has set up two centres to deliver food to customers.

In the second phase, it would expand its number of outlets, kiosks and pushcarts in the central areas of the city, and then customers would have the chance to buy its products in person, he said.

In the final phase KIDO and Chuk Chuk would seek partners and new destinations to take the brand to other markets like Ha Noi and tourist destinations, he added. — VNS