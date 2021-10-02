Central Beijing in full bloom on National Day

The body of the basket is embellished with the Chinese characters "Best wishes to the motherland 1949-2021" and "Celebrating the National Day 1949-2021."

The centerpiece is flanked by 10 other installations lined up along the Chang'an Avenue, which cover a total area of 5,050 square meters. They are of various designs including spacewalking astronauts and ice-skating kids to echo some hot topics in China such as the Shenzhou-12 crewed mission and the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

