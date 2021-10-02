Central Beijing in full bloom on National Day

An installation in the shape of a flower basket measuring 18 meters in height and with a base diameter of 45 meters has been erected at the center of Tian'anmen Square as the highlight of this year's display, creating a festive atmosphere.
The body of the basket is embellished with the Chinese characters "Best wishes to the motherland 1949-2021" and "Celebrating the National Day 1949-2021."
The centerpiece is flanked by 10 other installations lined up along the Chang'an Avenue, which cover a total area of 5,050 square meters. They are of various designs including spacewalking astronauts and ice-skating kids to echo some hot topics in China such as the Shenzhou-12 crewed mission and the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Related Stories
The decoration project boasts over 200 varieties of flowers including 16 species with China's independent intellectual property rights.
This National Day marks the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
In 1986, flower beds were put up in Tian'anmen Square for the first time to mark the National Day. The move was deemed unprecedented at that time, causing a sensation across the country.
Published : October 02, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021