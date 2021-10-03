Region shows drop in new cases as restrictions extended

Asean countries reported 48,705 infections and 701 deaths on Saturday compared to 53,451 and 818 respectively on Friday.
Brunei, meanwhile, has extended the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions and curfew hours by another 14 days from October 4 to 17. Curfew hours run from 10pm to 4am and people have been instructed to work from home as well as avoid going outdoors.
Brunei is planning to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination drive in the next two or three weeks to ensure 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Myanmar has extended international flight restrictions to the end of October in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Covid-related restrictions have also been extended to the end of October, while the Myanmar army will keep its military operations suspended until February next year to keep infections low.
Published : October 03, 2021
