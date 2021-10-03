Region shows drop in new cases as restrictions extended

Brunei, meanwhile, has extended the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions and curfew hours by another 14 days from October 4 to 17. Curfew hours run from 10pm to 4am and people have been instructed to work from home as well as avoid going outdoors.

Brunei is planning to accelerate its Covid-19 vaccination drive in the next two or three weeks to ensure 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated by the end of this year.