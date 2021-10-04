Bombing outside Kabul main mosque leaves at least 2 dead, Taliban says

The Taliban is battling the Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the Afghan branch of the network that's based in Syria and Iraq, in several areas of the country. The airport attack in late August, which included two suicide bombings, killed 13 U.S. service members and some 170 Afghan civilians at the chaotic end of the U.S. withdrawal of troops after two decades in Afghanistan.

ISIS-K, which opposes the Taliban, has in recent weeks claimed responsibility for a series of blasts in eastern Afghanistan. The blasts were mostly around the city of Jalalabad, capital of the eastern province of Nangahar and known as an ISIS-K stronghold. While both are Islamist groups, ISIS-K accuses the Taliban of not being extreme enough.

The Taliban is also reportedly facing divisions within its own ranks over who should receive the most credit for defeating the United States and how power should be shared. It has officially denied reports of infighting between rival factions.

The explosion outside the gate of the mosque, on a highway between Kabul and Logar province, occurred as Taliban members and other people had gathered at a memorial to honor the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, acting deputy information minister and a key spokesman.

"We are investigating as to how it happened and who did it," said Karimi.

Separately, Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the accounts of both Mujahid and Karimi without providing a specific reason. Mujahid has slightly more than 400,000 followers. Karimi has roughly 66,000 followers.