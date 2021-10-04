Thu, October 14, 2021

Asean reported over 43,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.25 million across Southeast Asia, with 43,584 new cases reported on Sunday (October 3), lower than Saturday’s tally at 48,705. New deaths are at 550, decreasing from Saturday’s number of 701. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 264,671.

Malaysia is in talks to procure Molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral pill developed by United States’ Merck & Co for Covid-19 treatment. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet "As we transition to living with Covid-19, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines." The country reported 9,066 new cases and 109 deaths on Sunday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,277,565 patients and total 26,565 deaths.

Meanwhile, Singapore government announced that the latest social restriction measures that have been imposed since September 27 and will last until October 24 have yet to show a result in Covid-19 curbing, as the number of community infections has doubled in the past 10 days.

Co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force (MTF) Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday that the daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore may rise to more than 5,000 next week. However, those who have been fully vaccinated will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and can recover swiftly at home.
 

Nation Thailand
