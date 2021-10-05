Deadly, historic Tropical Cyclone Shaheen departs Oman after devastating flooding

Muscat's Seeb International Airport received 3.7 inches in 24 hours Sunday, which is about its average annual rainfall. The airport clocked wind gusts up to 51 mph, but the most severe winds almost certainly occurred in areas to the west that were intercepted by Shaheen's eyewall, the ring of intense thunderstorms surrounding the storm's calm center, closer to Al Suwayq.

As the storm crossed the coast, its maximum sustained winds were around 75 mph, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. Waves were predicted to be 30 to 40 feet high over the Gulf of Oman before Shaheen's landfall along Oman's central-northeast coast.

Scenes from social media showed floodwaters and landslides overwhelming the region. The Times of Oman's live updates on the storm described blocked and flooded roads, people trapped in vehicles, building collapses and overflowing dams. The desert landscape and its infrastructure are unaccustomed to so much rain in a short duration.

Shaheen was the first tropical cyclone to make landfall along Oman's northern coast since 1890 and only the third on record. None have been observed in the era of weather satellites (since the 1960s) or during the month of October. According to meteorologists Bob Henson and Jeff Masters, writing for Yale Climate Connections, it struck farther west in Oman than any previous tropical cyclone.

Henson and Masters wrote that Shaheen fed off the very warm waters of the Gulf of Oman, which were between 84 and 88 degrees, several degrees above normal. Ocean temperatures have been rising worldwide because of human-caused climate change.