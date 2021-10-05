PM Imran forms high-level cell to investigate individuals in Pandora Papers

In a tweet, he said the investigation cell, formed under the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, will "question all individuals that are part of Pandora Leaks and facts will be placed before the nation".

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the cell will determine whether public office holders had declared their foreign assets.

"If not, a corruption case will be referred to the National Accountability Bureau. In case of money laundering, the case will go to the Federal Investigation Agency," he said.

He said that for non-public office holders, a tax evasion case will be forwarded to the Federal Board of Revenue.

Released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday, the exposé revealed that key members of Prime Minister Imran's inner circle, including cabinet members, their families, political allies and major financial backers, have secretly owned an array of offshore companies and trusts holding millions of dollars of hidden wealth.

The documents contain no suggestion that Imran Khan himself owns offshore companies, according to the ICIJ.