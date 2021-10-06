SAR govt to request removal of HK from EU tax watch list

“The EU is concerned that corporates with no substantial economic activity in Hong Kong are not subject to tax in respect of certain offshore passive income (such as interest and royalties), hence leading to circumstances of ‘double non-taxation’,” the spokesperson said.

Under the premise of supporting the combating of cross-border tax evasion, the HKSAR government said it has agreed to cooperate with the EU to amend the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Chapter 112 of the Hong Kong laws) by the end of 2022 and implement relevant measures in 2023, the spokesperson said.

“The proposed legislative amendments will merely target corporations, particularly those with no substantial economic activity in Hong Kong, that make use of passive income to evade tax across a border,” the spokesperson said, adding that individual taxpayers would not be affected.

“As to financial institutions, their offshore interest income is already subject to profits tax under the Inland Revenue Ordinance at present, and hence the legislative amendments will not increase their tax burden,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong enterprises will not be subject to defensive tax measures imposed by the EU as a result of being included in the watch list on tax cooperation, adding that Hong Kong will continue to adopt the territorial source principle of taxation.