PM confirms Laos-China railway to open on December 2

PM Phankham confirmed that the government will go ahead with the opening as planned, telling reporters both online and off-line “(I) confirm that the railway will surely open on December 2.”

The government is drawing up plans for the opening and operation of the railway under conditions that comply with Covid control measures, to ensure the safety of everyone concerned.

The plan will address “How we can open services for tourism,” he said.

Authorities are working out measures to be introduced at the Laos-China border for the inspection of goods and passengers prior to entry and exit.

Initially, railway operations will focus on freight transport. Services for tourists will be offered later depending on the circumstances in which traveller safety can be assured with respect to Covid.

When it is able to operate normally, the prime minister said the railway will greatly benefit Laos given its significant role in bolstering tourism and the transport of goods.