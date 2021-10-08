UAE sets 2050 net-zero goal, first among Gulf petrostates

The new target aligns the UAE with most major economies and the deadline scientists say gives the world some chance of avoiding the worst effects of global warming. The commitment is the latest from countries ahead of United Nations-sponsored climate talks starting later this month in Glasgow, Scotland, and known as COP26.

It's a bet that will probably play well with the U.S., European Union and U.K., who have pushed fossil-fuel producers to accelerate plans to reduce their emissions. It could also put pressure on neighboring Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, to make a similar pledge.

"This is an historic announcement," the U.K.'s COP26 president, Alok Sharma, said on Twitter. "I look to others in the region to also announce ambitious climate action commitments ahead of #COP26."

The UAE relies heavily on the export of oil and gas, which makes up about 30% of its gross domestic product, despite decades of efforts to diversify the economy. The nation of 10 million people also has one of the world's highest emissions rates per capita -- ahead of the likes of Australia and the U.S.

It's a "very ambitious step," said Jim Krane, author of 'Energy Kingdoms: Oil and Political Survival in the Persian Gulf' and a fellow at Houston's Rice University. "For one of the world's most oil-dominated economies to declare a net-zero goal is really a sign of the times. It's going to buy it a lot of influence."