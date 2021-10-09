Thu, October 14, 2021

Hun Sen: Full country reopening to be decided in two weeks

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that if the Covid-19 situation remains stable for 15 consecutive days from the end of the October 5-7 Pchum Ben public holiday, Cambodia will reopen fully, albeit in the context of Covid-19 whereby people have to adjust their lives to the new normal.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting on October 8, he said the development surrounding Covid-19 remains stable, with less than 20 deaths recorded per day on average.

“If within the coming 10 to 15 days the situation is stable, if we can maintain transmission and death rates like we do currently, I think it's time to reopen the economy and society in all sectors, but in the new normal by following the three dos and three don’ts,” he said.

Hun Sen noted that half of the people who lost their lives to Covid-19 lately had not been vaccinated against the disease.

He said those who have refused to get Covid-19 jabs were stubborn people affiliated with the opposition group.

“In the past, two-thirds of the people who died had not been vaccinated because vaccines had not reached them. But yesterday, I saw that 10 had died, five of them had been vaccinated and the other five had not,” he said.

On October 8, the Ministry of Health reported 203 Covid-19 transmission cases and 18 deaths.

Published : October 09, 2021

By : The Phnom Penh Post

