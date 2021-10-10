Immigrant experience in focus: Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel in Literature

Immigrant experiences in contemporary Britain made up the primary focus of his early novels, Memory of Departure (1987), Pilgrims Way (1988) and Dottie (1990), while his later works looked towards Africa—Paradise (1994), shortlisted for the Booker Prize, unfolds in WWI East Africa and Admiring Silence (1996) oscillates between England and Zanzibar, and The Last Gift (2011), similarly explores the role of storytelling in weaving the past of an immigrant in England.

Launched in 1901 by the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the Nobel prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns (USD 1.14 million), and is awarded for achievements in science, literature, economics and peace by the Swedish Academy.