National Day Celebration of ROC (TAIWAN), OCTOBER 10, 2021

Taiwan gives thanks on Double Tenth National Day to allies and like-minded partners for standing in with Taiwan its hour of COVID-19 need. The Taiwan Model, widely celebrated for saving lives and strengthening the global response to the pandemic, by its mask and personal protective equipment donations, came under intense pressure from a second wave of coronavirus.



A swift response from all segments of society-supported by a virtuous circle of donated vaccine doses from friends far and wide-saw Taiwan stage a successful COVID-19 fightback. Buoyed by this backing and love, the country will continue paying it forward as a force for good in the world.