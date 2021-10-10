Thu, October 14, 2021

international

National Day Celebration of ROC (TAIWAN), OCTOBER 10, 2021

Paying it Forward

Taiwan gives thanks on Double Tenth National Day to allies and like-minded partners for standing in with Taiwan its hour of COVID-19 need. The Taiwan Model, widely celebrated for saving lives and strengthening the global response to the pandemic, by its mask and personal protective equipment donations, came under intense pressure from a second wave of coronavirus.


A swift response from all segments of society-supported by a virtuous circle of donated vaccine doses from friends far and wide-saw Taiwan stage a successful COVID-19 fightback. Buoyed by this backing and love, the country will continue paying it forward as a force for good in the world.

Nation Thailnad
