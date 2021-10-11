16 killed as parachuting flight crashes in Russias Tatarstan region

It was the third fatal L-410 crash in Russia since June.

The pilot, co-pilot and 14 passengers died, including at least one who was on his first parachuting flight and two parachuting instructors.

The plane belonged to the Menzelinsk branch of a volunteer military organization known as DOSAAF.

It was the second crash of an L-410 parachuting flight in Russia this year. In June, four people were killed in a similar incident.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the Tatarstan region, said Sunday that one of the plane's engines failed. He said the pilots reported the problem at an altitude of about 230 feet and steered the plane to the left to avoid a settlement before crashing.

The plane broke in two and overturned on landing, with the front half severely damaged, Minnikhanov told journalists during a visit to the site.