Asean reported nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Cambodia may fully reopen its economy if the Covid-19 situation remains stable for at least 10 days after the nation celebrates the Pchum Ben religious festival between October 5 and 7. Prime Minister Hun Sen said any reopening was dependent on the people adjusting their lifestyles to live with the new normal, where Covid-19 will be viewed as endemic and no longer as a pandemic. Currently the country is reporting less than 300 new infections and about 20 Covid-19 deaths daily.

Meanwhile, Singapore is preparing to tighten rules for unvaccinated people to streamline its healthcare protocols to live with Covid-19 endemically. From October 13 onward, unvaccinated individuals in Singapore will no longer be able to dine at eateries or visit shopping malls and attractions. Exception will be made for children under 12 years and those who have recovered from Covid-19 and has negative lab testing result.

