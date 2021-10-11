Thu, October 14, 2021

Asean reported nearly 40,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.54 million across Southeast Asia, with 39,996 new cases reported on Sunday (October 10), lower than Saturday’s tally at 41,994. New deaths are at 492, decreasing from Saturday’s number of 654. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 268,655.

Cambodia may fully reopen its economy if the Covid-19 situation remains stable for at least 10 days after the nation celebrates the Pchum Ben religious festival between October 5 and 7. Prime Minister Hun Sen said any reopening was dependent on the people adjusting their lifestyles to live with the new normal, where Covid-19 will be viewed as endemic and no longer as a pandemic. Currently the country is reporting less than 300 new infections and about 20 Covid-19 deaths daily.

Meanwhile, Singapore is preparing to tighten rules for unvaccinated people to streamline its healthcare protocols to live with Covid-19 endemically. From October 13 onward, unvaccinated individuals in Singapore will no longer be able to dine at eateries or visit shopping malls and attractions. Exception will be made for children under 12 years and those who have recovered from Covid-19 and has negative lab testing result. 
 

Published : October 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
